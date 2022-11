4th Ever Summit Of Council Of Europe Will Be Held In May 2023

The Council of Europe will gather for its fourth ever summit in Reykjavik (the capital of Iceland) in May 2023, which will be dedicated to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrin Jakobsdottir, announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I’m pleased to announce that the 4th summit in the history of the Council of Europe will take place in Reykjavík in May 2023. This will be an important opportunity for the leaders of the 46 member countries to meet and reaffirm their commitment to the core values ​​of human rights, democracy and the rule of law," she wrote.

During his speech at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleksandr Korniyenko, called the fourth summit of the Council of Europe to be devoted to Ukraine as much as possible.

Korniyenko supported holding the fourth summit of heads of state and government of the Council of Europe in connection with Russia's full-scale unprovoked war against Ukraine.

The first summit of the Council of Europe was held in Vienna in 1993, the second in Strasbourg in 1997, and the third in Warsaw in 2005.

