Starting today, ships will stop ferrying people from the right bank of the Dnieper, where Kherson is located, to the left bank. On Monday, November 7, the Russian Interfax reported this with reference to the occupying "deputy head of the administration" of the Kherson Region, Kyrylo Stremousov.

"On November 7, 2022, the last steamship, that could take people who wanted to cross to the left bank, left the city of Kherson from the right bank of the Kherson Region today. Today is the last day of the organized evacuation from the right bank of the Kherson Region. We closed the road from the left to the right bank today, and we do not recommend you to return to the city," the publication quotes collaborator.

Earlier, the occupiers announced a temporary suspension of the movement of civilian vehicles through the Dnieper. The restriction affected river taxis, barges and other water vessels. The only place where traffic across the Dnieper was not restricted was the river port.

On October 18, Volodymyr Saldo, the head of the Kherson collaborators appointed by Russia, announced intention to evacuate the residents of four districts of the Kherson Region on the right bank of the Dnieper that are not controlled by Ukraine.

On November 2, the General Staff informed that the Russian occupiers were taking archival documents of the local administration out of Kherson during the so-called "evacuation".

On November 3, the Russian flag disappeared from the building of the regional state administration in the temporarily occupied Kherson.