Danilov Suggests Further Seizure By State Of Property Of Enterprises In Case Of Military Need

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov suggests the further seizure by the state of the property of enterprises in case of military need.

Danilov said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This will depend on how much they will affect the state in which our country is," Danilov said when asked whether it is planned to further seize the assets of any companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 5, at a meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters, it was decided to divest the assets of strategically important enterprises, including Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta.

According to Danilov, the seized assets acquired the status of military property, their management was transferred to the Ministry of Defense.

After the end of martial law, these assets will be returned to their owners or they will be reimbursed for the value of the assets.