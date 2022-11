Movement Of Trains On Kyiv - Chisinau Route Resumed After 24-Year Break

After a 24-year break, the movement of trains on the Kyiv - Chisinau" (Moldova) route was resumed.

This was reported by the Moldovan Railway, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The train on the Kyiv - Chisinau route will run three times a week.

It will depart from Kyiv at 5:02 p.m. and arrive in Chisinau at 10:38 a.m.

Back from Chisinau, the train will depart at 5:45 p.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 11:48 a.m.

The train will have seven carriages, five of which are compartment carriages and two second-class carriages.

