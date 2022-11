NBU Ex-Head Shevchenko Did Not Come To NACB For Interrogation

The former head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Kyrylo Shevchenko, ignored the interrogation at the National Anti Corruption Bureau (NACB), where he was summoned as a suspect.

Anti-corruption authorities informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

Shevchenko was summoned for interrogation on October 28.

The interrogation was scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

However, Shevchenko did not appear for the investigation action.

They wanted to interrogate him in the case of embezzlement of funds from Ukrgasbank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine reported that the former head of the NBU Kyrylo Shevchenko in September 2022 was on a foreign business trip to Warsaw, Poland (September 2-4), Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (September 13-18) and London, United Kingdom (September 19-21), and in October he was not on a business trip, only on vacation at his own expense.

The High Anti-Corruption Court was unable to consider the petition for the selection of a preventive measure against the former head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau put the former head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzling funds from the state-owned Ukrgasbank, on a wanted list.

Ex-head of the NBU Shevchenko faces up to 12 years in prison.