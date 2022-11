The Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) refused to cancel the arrest in absentia of the Member of Parliament Andrii Derkach.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

On November 7, the Appeal Chamber of the HACC rejected the defense's appeal and left unchanged the preventive measure in the form of detention of the MP, who is suspected of treason and illegal enrichment.

After his detention and delivery to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide whether to apply this preventive measure or replace it with a milder one.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that Derkach discredited Ukraine in the international arena by his actions, worsened diplomatic relations with the USA, and complicated Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO, for which he received at least USD 567,000 from law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the Russian Federation during 2019-2022.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) qualify his actions under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested in absentia Member of Parliament Andrii Derkach (independent).

The High Anti-Corruption Court also arrested the property of MP Andrii Derkach and his ex-wife.

The NACB announced that MP Derkach was wanted on suspicion of illegal enrichment and treason.