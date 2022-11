The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, may visit Ukraine soon.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko said this on the air of SkyNews, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prystaiko noted that Sunak will definitely come to Ukraine, but he did not say when exactly this visit will take place.

"Yes (Ukraine is waiting for the visit of the British Prime Minister). We will not discuss the dates due to the safety of your Prime Minister. But he will come to Ukraine very soon," the diplomat said.

Back in the summer, when Sunak was fighting for the prime minister's seat with Liz Truss, he promised that his first foreign visit would be to Ukraine.

However, as for now, the newly appointed Prime Minister visited Sharm el-Sheikh first.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, Rishi Sunak, after meeting with King Charles III, officially became the head of the British government.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Sunak on his appointment as Prime Minister, Sunak thanked him and expressed hope that they would meet in person in the near future.

In addition, the new Prime Minister of Britain assured Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine.