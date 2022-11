NBU Expects IMF Mission In Ukraine To Begin On November 11

The National Bank expects that the mission of the International Monetary Fund in Ukraine will begin work on November 11.

The head of the NBU Andrii Pyshnyi has announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The final agreements will be formulated according to the results of the second mission, which will begin its work on November 11," the head of the NBU said.

According to him, the mission will last until November 17.

Pyshnyi said that these will be technical discussions that should become the basis for the extended funding program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the IMF mission in Ukraine began its work in Vienna (Austria).

It lasted until October 20 inclusive.