Russian troops began to build a line of defense around Mariupol, Donetsk Region.

The adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Around Mariupol, the occupiers began to build a line of defense. Two mini-plants for the production of concrete, which were installed in Mariupol, are working on the front. They produce anti-tank concrete "pyramids," which are partially carried towards Zaporizhzhia/Kherson," he wrote.

The occupiers also install "pyramids" in the area of ​ ​ the highway between Mariupol and the urban-type settlement Nikolske.

In addition, the enemy significantly strengthens the direction from the north in the village of Staryi Krym.

"Despite all the statements "Russia is here forever," in reality, the Russians do not have such optimism. Therefore, if before the Kharkiv counteroffensive they dug up equipment for the front, then today the process of significantly strengthening Mariupol is trending," Andriushchenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of October, the occupiers began to passport residents of Mariupol.