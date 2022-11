The Russian occupiers plan to open one lane of the now-destroyed part of the Crimean Bridge for traffic on December 5, and two lanes - on December 20.

This was reported by the Crimean publication Kryminform in its Telegram channel.

"It is planned to start traffic in two lanes of the right (destroyed by the explosion) part of the Crimean Bridge: on December 5 - on one lane, on December 20 - on the second," the statement said.

To date, the damaged spans of the bridge have been sawed up and removed. The Russian invaders promise to bring new thrust structures from the Kuban on November 8 and begin their installation. In this connection, traffic on the bridge will be blocked.

After December, the occupiers plan to replace the four spans on the left side of the bridge, which are currently used by cars, as there is also damage there.

We will remind you that on October 14, the government issued an order according to which repair work on the automobile part of the Crimean Bridge should be completed no later than July 1, 2023.

It is worth noting that the head of Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation, Serhii Aksionov, previously stated that the Crimean Bridge could be restored in a month and a half.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of October 8, a powerful explosion occurred on the Crimean Bridge. It led to the collapse of several spans of the road bridge floor and damage to the railway bridge.

Russia said that the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, was behind the organization of the explosion on the bridge.

We also reported that Russian official in charge of the security of the Crimean Bridge was dismissed.

Meanwhile, the repair of the railway part of the Crimean Bridge may continue until the winter of 2023.