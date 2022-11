The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced the restoration of power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region).

The IAEA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Both the ZNPP’s external power lines, a 750 kilovolt (kV) line and a 330 kV back-up line used for electricity supplies from the grid, were repaired, and reconnection started on Friday afternoon. At around 22:00 the 750 kV power supply to all six units of the ZNPP had been re-established, and the eight operating emergency diesel generators turned off and put into standby mode,” the IAEA Director General Grossi said.

Thus, the 750 kV line is therefore now once again providing the electricity the Zaporizhzhia NPP’s six reactors need for cooling and other essential nuclear safety and security functions, including unit 4 which had earlier lost its connection to the 750 kV line in a landmine explosion late last month. The 330 kV external power line to the nearby thermal power plant switchyard is also available to provide back-up power to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, two last high-voltage lines of communication between the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system were damaged by enemy shelling.