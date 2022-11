Russian military and FSB officers are robbing the houses of Kherson residents who were forcibly "evacuated".

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, wrote about this on Twitter.

"While the residents of Kherson are being forcibly deported from their homes, while telling them about the "evacuation", Russian military and FSB officers are engaged in what they love most - robbing their homes. The robbery of those whom they came to "protect" is the best illustration of the "Russian world," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers sent messages to subscribers of Russian mobile operators in Kherson with a warning about the alleged preparation of a massive shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and with an appeal to leave the right-bank part of the city as soon as possible.

The General Staff also reported that the occupiers were intensively taking away looted goods from the Kherson region in cars and trucks.