Rolling Blackouts Will Continue On Monday In Kyiv And 7 Regions - Ukrenergo

The Ukrenergo National Energy Company will continue on Monday to apply schedules for planned electricity outages in Kyiv and 7 regions, and emergency outages will also operate in certain regions.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We want to warn Ukrainians again - from 6:00 a.m. to the end of the day schedules of planned outages in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava Regions will be active. No one chose regions that will suffer from blackouts - this is a consequence of the destruction of energy infrastructure after attacks by missiles and drones," the report said.

The company recalled that Ukraine's energy grid suffered massive missile attacks on October 10, 11, 17, 22 and November 2.

Ukrenergo warned that in addition to planned outages, emergency outages in certain regions will also operate.

They will be introduced by oblenergos if the deficit is greater than laid down in the charts.

In case of emergency outages, electricity may disappear earlier than the plan, and consumption restrictions may last longer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 5, Ukrenergo limited electricity supply in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava Regions.