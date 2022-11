Ukrainians In Spain Must Pay Taxes After Staying For More Than 183 Days

Ukrainian citizens in Spain must pay taxes after staying for more than 183 days.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the information request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"An individual is considered a taxpayer resident in Spain if: (1) he/she is physically present in the territory of Spain for more than 183 days; or (2) has in Spain the main place of his/her economic activity or interests, directly or indirectly," the statement says.

Thus, a taxpayer resident in Spain is a person who stays in Spain for more than 183 days during a calendar year or has main economic interests in Spain, even if he/she does not stay in Spain for a single day.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not specify other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian citizens in Hungary do not have to pay taxes on income or property that may be taxed in Ukraine.

Ireland will not require Ukrainians to pay taxes on income received in Ukraine until the end of the year, if taxes are paid on them in Ukraine.

The Tax Service of Ukraine failed to provide a list of European Union countries where Ukrainian refugees do not have to pay taxes on their Ukrainian income after living in those countries for 183 days.