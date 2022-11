The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 33.3 million to finance the micro-grant program Vlasna Sprava [Own business] within the framework of the eRobota [eWork] program.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Thanks to the funds allocated today, about 150 people will receive micro-grants for starting or expanding businesses. Hundreds of new jobs will be created. This is extremely important both for the recovery and development of the economy, and for overcoming the problem of unemployment in the country," said the First Vice-Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko.

According to the report, as of November 4, 14,600 grant applications were received under four grant programs of the eRobota project.

At the same time, 2,131 positive decisions were made for the total amount of UAH 1.8 billion.

In particular, 1,911 positive decisions were made under the Own business program, 167 positive decisions under the Pererobka [Recycling] program, and 53 positive decisions under the Sad/Teplytsia [Garden/Greenhouse] programs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated an additional UAH 380.985 million from the reserve fund of the state budget for granting grants to enterprises in the processing industry within the framework of the eRobota program.