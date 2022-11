lifecell Ups EBITDA By 14.8% To UAH 3.9 Billion, Ups Revenues By 12% To UAH 6.8 Billion For 9M

In January-September 2022, the lifecell mobile operator (formerly Astelit) boosted its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 14.8%, or UAH 509 million, to UAH 3.941 billion compared to the same period last year.

Parent company Turkcell has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, for the specified period, revenues increased by 12%, or UAH 729 million, to UAH 6.805 billion.

In January-September, the company increased its net profit by 51.1%, or UAH 190.5 million, to UAH 563.5 million.

During this period, the company's capital investment decreased by 11.6% to UAH 2.01 billion.

In the 3rd quarter of 2022, EBITDA increased by 15.8% compared to the same period last year to UAH 1,417.6 million, revenues - by 9.8% to UAH 2,370.9 million, net profit - 2.2 times to UAH 381.6 million.

In the 3rd quarter compared to the 2nd quarter, the number of subscribers of the company decreased by 1% to 10.1 million, and the active subscriber base - by 2.4% to 8.2 million subscribers.

The three-month Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in the 3rd quarter compared to the 2nd quarter increased by 12.3% to UAH 77.7, and active 3-month ARPU increased by 15.2% to UAH 95.4.

The active 12-month MoU indicator (Minutes of Use) decreased by 7.4% to 148.8 minutes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the 1st half of the year, the company increased its net profit by 43.3% to UAH 82.8 million.

The company also increased EBITDA by 14.3% to UAH 2.523 billion.

In 2021, lifecell increased its EBITDA by 30.9%, or UAH 1.12 billion, to UAH 4.751 billion, while increasing its revenues by 24.1%, or by UAH 1.65 billion, to UAH 8.482 billion compared to 2020.

In 2021, the company reduced its profit 4.2 times, or by UAH 1.98 billion, to UAH 610.9 million compared to 2020.

The company Astelit (brand lifecell) after rebranding changed its legal name to Lifecell for the convenience of identifying the operator.

Lifecell is one of the three largest Ukrainian mobile operators under the lifecell trademark.

In 2015, Turkcell completed the buyout of 44.96% of shares in Euroasia Telecommunications Holding (Netherlands), which owned the mobile operator Astelit (brand lifecell), from System Capital Management.