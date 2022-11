The occupiers are trying to keep the temporarily captured territories and are conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning briefing on November 7.

It is noted that last day the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Yampil, Andriyivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pavlivka, Vodiane, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region.

Over the past day, the enemy launched four missile and 24 air strikes, launched more than 55 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

"The areas of 30 settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolayiv, Sumy, and the Kherson Regions were hit by enemy attacks," the General Staff specified.

The situation has not changed significantly on the Volyn and Polisskyi directions.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

In the Siversk direction - the enemy used mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Hai of the Chernihiv Region and Stukalivka, Popivka, and Vorozhba of the Sumy Region. In addition, the occupiers used attack UAVs;

In the Slobozhanskyi direction - the enemy used tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of Novoselivka, Miyasozharivka, Vovchansk, Stelmakhivka, Berestove, Ohirtsove, and Strelecha settlements;

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions - the enemy used artillery of various types in the areas of Serebrianka, Nevske, Makiivka, Bilohorivka, Maidanchyk, Spirne, and Verkhniokamiyanske settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of Andriyivka, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Opytne, Mayorsk, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka and Zelenopillia settlements;

in the Avdiyivka direction - the enemy used tanks and artillery of various calibers in the areas of Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Opytne settlements;

in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - the enemy used mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Olhivske, Dorozhnianka, Novopil, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Vremivka, and Pavlivka;

in the Pivdennyi Buh direction - the enemy used tanks and artillery of various types in the areas of Blahodatne, Davydiv Brid, Dudchany, Myrne, Nova Kamiyanka, and Pravdyne settlements. In addition, the enemy continued aerial reconnaissance and carried out more than 20 flights of UAVs.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out 22 strikes on enemy positions. 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as two positions of air defense equipment of the Russian military came under fire. Five UAVs were shot down.

Missile forces and gunners struck two control points, eight areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, ammunition, a radio-electronic warfare station and other important military objects of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers continue to transfer individual units to the territory of Belarus. Thus, it is reported that on October 26, an echelon of military equipment from the Russian Federation arrived at the Brest railway station. In addition to the Russian servicemen, the so-called Kadyrov’s troopers are also arriving.