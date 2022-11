A fire started at night in the premises of the railway administration in Donetsk.

Oleksii Kulemzin, the Donetsk city mayor appointed by the occupiers, stated this on Telegram.

He claims that the building in the center caught fire as a result of a direct hit of projectiles. At the same time, the wall between the 3rd and 4th floors was breached.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 28, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian air defense forces were never able to intercept projectiles from HIMARS systems.

On September 8, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to influence the Russian army by using highly mobile HIMARS missile systems and their analogues.

On August 17, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had not lost a single HIMARS complex since they were received from the United States.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Russian Federation is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of massive strikes on Ukraine.