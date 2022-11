The Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mr. Gutzeit got into in a sexist scandal

The Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Vadym Gutzait, who is a candidate for the position of a president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, said that he is "not a girl to be loved".

He said this in an interview with the Tribune sports publication, commenting on the attitude of some presidents of Olympic federations who are dissatisfied with his work as a minister - write "Факты".

"I am not a girl to be loved. And if some presidents of the federations are dissatisfied with me – that is ok. The majority still supports me and sees what the minister is doing at his post. How much has been done, before the war – during the Covid pandemic. In the last 30 years not so much has been done, as it was done by Gutzeit as a minister in the last two years", Gutzeit said about himself in the third person.

This comparison to a girl provoked an outrage among the users of social networks.

"He was not able to do this without resorting to sexist comparisons, once again showing an example of a superior attitude towards girls and women", said the NGO "Women’s League". However, Gutzeit himself did not comment on his sexist phrase.

It should be noted that in this way Gutzeit commented on the federations’ claims that the minister allegedly wants to gain full control over the federation in order to control the budget funds.