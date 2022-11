The Russian invaders caused damage to Ukraine's environment to the tune of over UAH 1.35 trillion. A third of the forest stock in the country has already been affected.

This is reported by the Accounting Chamber.

"As a result of the actions of the terrorist country, damage to the environment of Ukraine has already been caused in the amount of more than UAH 1.35 trillion. But, according to ecologists, even this insane amount does not reflect the real picture," the department quotes data from the General Staff of the Russian Federation for registration of eco-crimes.

Thus, dangerous substances enter the air every day due to forest fires, the burning of petroleum products, and the burning of industrial facilities.

"Since the beginning of the war, the number of such emissions has exceeded 67 million tons. For comparison: in 2021 and 2020, they amounted to only 2.2 million tons per year," the message explains.

Meanwhile, a total of 3 million hectares of forests have already been affected in Ukraine, which is almost a third of the forest fund of our state. And some of them are lost forever.

"Russia has turned our fertile chernozems into the most explosively contaminated lands in the world. About a third of the territory of Ukraine will require demining, which will take at least 10 years," the report says.

In addition, the war threatens not only the environment of Ukraine, but has already caused a number of problems for the environment in Europe and threatens even more in the future - the occupiers mined the Kakhovska hydro-electric power plant dam and are resorting to nuclear blackmail at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

It will be recalled that in May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to create a commission to audit damages from Russia's aggression.