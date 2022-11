U.S. privately asking Ukraine to show readiness for negotiations with RF – The Washington Post

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is privately asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to demonstrate readiness for negotiations with the Russian Federation.

This follows from a statement by The Washington Post.

The article states that these demands are motivated not by pushing Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table, but by preserving "moral dignity" in the eyes of international partners.

In this way, the American authorities are trying to provide the government of Ukraine with support from other countries, the publication notes.

The newspaper reports that U.S. officials share the opinion of their Ukrainian colleagues that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not take negotiations seriously.

At the same time, they said that the ban on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from talks with the head of the Kremlin allegedly caused concern in those parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where the war especially affects the cost of food and fuel.

We will remind, earlier, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak stated that negotiations with the Russian Federation are possible only on the condition of the complete withdrawal of troops from the territory of Ukraine.

On October 25, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the Kremlin is not opposed to joining the United States and Pope Francis in the "Ukrainian settlement."