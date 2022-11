A total evacuation is planned in Kyiv in the event of a complete power failure. 3 million people are going to be deported from the city.

This is reported by The New York Times.

It said that the capital city authorities were warned that they would receive a message in less than 12 hours that the network was on the verge of shutdown.

As the publication writes, referring to the words of the head of the Department of Municipal Security of the KMDA, Roman Tkachuk, if it really comes to this, the city will be evacuated.

"We understand that if Russia continues such attacks, we may lose the entire power supply system. If there is no electricity, there will be no water and sewerage. Therefore, the government and the city administration are now taking all possible measures to protect our power supply system," NYT quotes Tkachuk.

At the same time, he emphasized that the situation is currently under control and there is no reason for a large number of civilians to leave Kyiv.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, November 6, hourly blackouts will be applied in Kyiv and seven regions of Ukraine.

On Friday, November 4, about 450,000 households in Kyiv were left without electricity.