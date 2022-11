There is currently no political solution to Russia's war against Ukraine, because Vladimir Putin understands only the power of weapons and has not given up his desire to destroy our state.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere della Sera on Sunday, November 6.

Vereshchuk emphasized that Ukraine will not trade the people and part of the regions, both in Crimea and in Donbas, on which the citizens of the state are unanimous, because Putin is not aiming at a compromise, but at the abolition of "us as a state."

"For us, this is a matter of life or death. I am the minister responsible for the territories captured by the Russians and liberated, I deal with them every day: we are moving forward. In the last hours, we liberated at least four villages in the Kherson Region. I want to say that so far that a political solution is impossible, there is only a battlefield. The force of arms replaces diplomacy, because it is the only language that Putin and the Kremlin are ready to understand," Vereshchuk emphasized.

The minister said that diplomacy will begin after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Vereshchuk also said that Ukraine received heavy long-range artillery, self-propelled guns, M113 tracked vehicles, missile systems, shells of various calibers from Italy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 23, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov emphasized that the nuclear blackmail of the Russian Federation regarding the "dirty bomb" is a reason for strict preventive measures.

On October 25, Vereshchuk called on Ukrainians abroad not to return this winter due to terrorist attacks in Russia.

On November 2, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that the Russian aggressor only understands the language of force, so Western politicians should take an example from Turkey.