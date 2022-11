The state propaganda machine, which glorified the war with Ukraine and repression against the opposition and independent mass media, unexpectedly found itself under the Russian repressive rink.

This follows from a statement by The Moscow Times.

As the reporters of the opposition publication note, against the background of the growing gap between the "victorious" narrative of RosTB, the shock of mobilization and failures at the front, three Russian propagandists immediately found themselves in disgrace or were accepted into development by power structures.

On October 24, after a statement about the need to drown Ukrainian children, Russia Today TV channel host Anton Krasovsky was fired. Earlier, he called to "love Putin" and be happy that he is in power.

Krasovsky's statements about Ukrainian children are "disgusting" and may be caused by "temporary insanity," RT head Margarita Simonyan said.

"Neither I nor the rest of the RT team can allow even the thought that any of us are capable of dividing such game," she emphasized, adding that she "stops cooperation with Krasovsky."

Following Krasovsky, Modest Kolerov, the editor-in-chief of the pro-state agency Regnum, was suspended from his job, having announced that the agency had been taken over by raiders. Back in the summer, Regnum was welcomed on the Kremlin's website by President Vladimir Putin, and the agency's news, at the Kremlin's behest, received an audience at the expense of promotion on Yandex services.

Next on the repressive list was another "lawyer" of Putin, the former host of the First Channel and TV Center Andriy Karaulov. For decades, the propagandist, who praised Putin as the savior of Russia, came under investigation and hastily left Russia before the search.

The source of Karaulov's problems was Serhiy Chemezov's "Rostec," which had previously organized a "crusade" against Telegram channels. Dozens of channels, including the projects of Ksenia Sobchak, who is close to Putin, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military company, fell under the rink launched by Chemezov.

What is happening with the propagandists shows that "the political system is sinking into chaos," believes political scientist Abbas Gallyamov.

"The weakening Kremlin no longer copes with the task of regulating relations between political players, everyone acts at their own peril and risk," he explains.

"The number of conflicts in such a situation inevitably increases," Gallyamov continues, "at the same time, it is possible that the security forces act without instructions from the Kremlin towers."