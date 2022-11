Workers make clothes for export at a company in Taihe County, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua.

China's garment industry registered steady expansion in terms of revenue, profits and exports in the first nine months of this year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency. http://www.chinaview.cn/

The combined operating revenue of the country's 13,155 major apparel enterprises reached ¥1.08 trln (about $148.85 bln) in the period, up 2.2% year on year, according to the ministry.

These companies raked in total profits of 49.6 billion yuan in the January-September period, up 1.8% over one year ago.

During the same period, garment exports of the sector surged 14% year on year to $118.5 bln, the data showed.