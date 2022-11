Staff members sort packages at a logistics center in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Xiao.

China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first nine months of 2022, according to an industry report. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Social logistics rose 3.5% year on year to about ¥247 trln (about $34.04 trln) in the January-September period, said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Logistics for industrial products went up 3.9% to ¥218.5 trln year on year in the first nine months.

The total revenue of the logistics industry rose 5.9% year on year to ¥9.3 trln during this period.