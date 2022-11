The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 600 more Russian invaders on November 4.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook.

As the General Staff emphasized, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 5 approximately amounted to

personnel - about 75,440 (+600),

tanks ‒ 2,758 (+8) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 5,601 (+21) units,

artillery systems – 1,776 (+4) units,

MLRS – 391 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 202 (+1) units,

planes – 277 (+0) units,

helicopters – 260 (+2) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 1,462 (+12),

cruise missiles ‒ 399 (+2),

ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4,184 (+10) units,

special equipment ‒ 155 (+0).

The General Staff emphasized that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Avdiyivka directions.