Ukraine returned 19 border guards from Russian captivity.

The command of the State Border Service reports this on its official page on Telegram.

"The long months of Russian captivity are over. 19 border guards have returned home," the message states.

According to information from the State Border Service, in the future, the released border guards will undergo medical examination and rehabilitation.

"The first steps of our steel heroes on their native land. They take the smartphones that were just issued to them and start calling their relatives. No one is holding back tears of happiness...," wrote the representatives of the State Border Service on the social network.