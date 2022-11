The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks of the occupiers near 14 settlements over the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff to the morning briefing, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, during the past day, the units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Spirne, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Klishchiyivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, Kamiyanka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, and Pavlivka in the Donetsk Region.

At the same time, the enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in certain directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws, and customs of war.

During the past day, the enemy launched six missile and 21 airstrikes, carried out more than 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of about 20 settlements of the Lviv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolayiv, and Vinnytsia Regions were hit by the Russian occupiers.

The threat of new strikes by the enemy and the use of attack UAVs remains, including such a danger from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the most violent battles are taking place around Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk Region.

The Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that the Russian occupiers have tripled the intensity of hostilities on certain areas of the front, with up to 80 attacks per day.