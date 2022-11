It is unacceptable to adopt laws that introduce censorship in peacetime – Tuliiev

Maksym Tuliiev, a board member of the Ukrainian Internet Association, considers it unacceptable to introduce censorship in peacetime.

He said this in an interview for the Ukrainian News agency.

"The construction of a censorship system is underway... In wartime, they have the right to do it. But at the same time, they (MPs) are developing and passing laws that will spread such censorship in peacetime," he said regarding the media law.

In his opinion, any censorship is a tool of power usurpation.

He believes that censorship is a tool that is primarily used to usurp power, and secondly, it is used for "showdowns" in business.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Tuliiev believes that if the bill on media is adopted, the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting will become a worse institution than the Russian Roskomnadzor.

He also noted that the concept of "media" is not clearly defined in the bill on media, so if the document is adopted, all sites will fall under this definition.

The Ukrainian Internet Association is concerned about freedom of speech due to the law on the media.