Maksym Tuliiev, a board member of the Ukrainian Internet Association, believes that the bill on media will make the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting an institution worse than the Russia’s Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media).

He said this in an interview for the Ukrainian News agency.

"The National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine will be able to turn to the regulator in telecommunications and order communication providers to block Internet resources. I emphasize - to block sites that have been determined by the National Council at its own discretion. This is not even Roskomnadzor, it’s worse," he commented on the adoption of the bill on the media.

The Ukrainian Internet Association is concerned about a large number of regulations related to the blocking of sites, which are related to the legalization of extrajudicial blocking in peacetime at the sole discretion of the regulator.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Tuliiev noted that the concept of "media" is not clearly defined in the bill on media, therefore, if the document is adopted, all sites will fall under this definition.

Tuliiev, a member of the board of the association, believes that the bill on media may have a negative impact on freedom of speech.