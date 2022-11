Russia has already launched almost all kamikaze drones on Ukrainian facilities, which were in the first batch delivered from Iran.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov announced this during a briefing.

"The first batch of Iranian drones that the Russians brought was about 300 units of the main types of those drones. And they have already used almost all 300 units, choosing for purposes our civilian facilities and facilities of critical infrastructure, water supply, electricity, heat," the Minister said.

Reznikov noted that now Russia will order a second batch of aircraft: contracts with Iran for their supply have been concluded.

"We know that there are contracts in them, and the numbers sounded according to various data from 1,500 to 2,400, but this does not mean that they received them all, because these are the contractual obligations of the Iranian side that they will supply them. And, given the fact that the Iranian side supplies those drones to other countries for combat, and now for them everything is not, let's say, very calmly developing. Therefore, we hope that the Iranian side will not be able to fulfill all these obligations in relation to the Russian Federation," the Minister said.

However, as Reznikov noted, Ukrainian air defense has already learned to shoot down most Iranian kamikaze drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, CNN announced that Iran is preparing to send Russia strike drones and short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

On October 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Iran of lying about the non-supply of drones to Russia.

On October 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused Iran of complicity in Russia's crimes against Ukraine.