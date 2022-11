45.6% of facilities across Ukraine are connected to heat.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the passage of the heating season. Today, almost half (45.6%) of facilities across Ukraine are connected to heat. These are schools, kindergartens, hospitals, residential buildings. Most of all in the Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia and Kharkiv Regions. In Kyiv, 78% of buildings are currently heated," he said.

Shmyhal noted that 14.5 billion cubic meters of gas were accumulated in underground gas storage facilities.

Given the expected foreign supplies, these volumes will be enough to pass the heating season.

The Prime Minister stressed that the government is preparing for any scenarios, accumulates equipment for generating energy in case of emergencies.

Ukraine has already received 700 generators from donors, another 900 will come from them in the near future.

Shmyhal stressed that going through the stable heating season and providing people with light, water and gas is now one of the main tasks of the government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal called on Ukrainians to stock up on warm clothes, candles, flashlights and batteries.