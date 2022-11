The Cabinet of Ministers has announced the competitive selection of members of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

This is stated in the message of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, taking into account the initiative of the newly appointed chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, with the support of relevant ministries and the nomination committee, we instruct starting a new competitive procedure for the election and appointment of the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleksii Chernyshov to the post of head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine from November 4.

On November 1, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yurii Vitrenko from the post of head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

In the first half of the year, the Naftogaz of Ukraine group increased the loss 34.6 times to UAH 57.2 billion.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is the leading company in Ukraine in terms of exploration and development of oil and gas deposits, drilling, transportation, and storage of crude oil and natural gas, and supply of natural gas to consumers.