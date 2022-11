APCs, Tanks And Drones. USA Announces New Military Aid Package For Ukraine For USD 400 Million

The United States of America announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth USD 400 million.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We thank the allies for another package of military aid for Ukraine worth USD 400 million. It includes, in particular, T-72 tanks; M1117 armored personnel carriers; armored boats; Phoenix Ghost drones," he wrote.

The new package includes 45 T-72 tanks, 250 M1117 armored personnel carriers, 40 armored boats and 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, the Pentagon announced that Ukraine would receive 8 NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems from the United States to strengthen air defense.

The Air Force said that IRIS-T and NASAMS can be used in a single system.

The Director General of the American company Raytheon Technologies (produces NASAMS) Gregory Hayes announced the beginning of the process of deploying the first such complexes in Ukraine.

The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, confirmed that Ukraine will receive the systems in early November.