An alabaster head discovered during archaeological excavations in Alexandria, Egypt. Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Handout via Xinhua.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery of a stone tunnel, 13 meters beneath the land surface, two alabaster heads, and several potteries in the coastal city of Alexandria, northern Egypt. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

An Egyptian-Dominican archaeological mission found the tunnel in the temple of Taposiris Magna, which was a city established by Pharaoh Ptolemy II Philadelphus between 280 and 270 BC, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the tunnel is 1,305 meters in length and 2 meters in height.

"Near the temple, archaeologists found two heads of alabaster, one is for a person from the Ptolemaic era, from 305 to 30 BC, while the other is for a sphinx", – the statement said.

A view of a stone tunnel discovered during archaeological excavations in Alexandria, Egypt. Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Handout via Xinhua.

"During the excavations and the archaeological survey of the tunnel, a part of the tunnel was discovered submerged under the water of the Mediterranean Sea", – it added.

Muhammad Mustafa, an archaeological expert, told Xinhua that earthquakes and climate change are behind the drowning of antiquities in Alexandria.