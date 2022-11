On Friday, November 4, Russian troops attacked one of the energy enterprises of the DTEK Energy company, its equipment was significantly damaged as a result of the enemy strike.

This is stated in the message of DTEK, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian troops continued to carry out systematic terrorist attacks on the civilian and energy infrastructure of Ukraine. Today, one of the DTEK Energy’s enterprises was once again hit by missile attacks. This is the 12th attack on the DTEK Energy’s energy enterprises in the last month. According to preliminary information, during today's shelling there were no casualties. As a result of the enemy attack, the energy equipment of the enterprise was significantly damaged," the message reads.

According to the report, after the end of the shelling, the company's employees will quickly start eliminating the consequences and resuming work.

It is noted that for the sake of safety, only critically necessary employees are at the facilities, all others work remotely.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK restored power supply to 1.3 million consumers in Kyiv and 4 regions in October.