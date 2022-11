Putin Claims Kherson Residents Should Be Taken Out Of City

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that residents of occupied Kherson should be taken out of the city. He called these actions "evacuation."

This was reported by Russian Interfax.

Putin believes that people should be deported to protect "from shelling, some offensive, counteroffensive, other measures related to military actions."

Recall that the General Staff reported that the Russian occupiers were removing archival documents from Kherson from the local administration during the so-called "evacuation."

Also in the Kherson Region, the occupiers take medical equipment from local hospitals.

Previously, the Russian flag disappeared from the building of the regional state administration in temporarily occupied Kherson. The occupiers explained this by the fact that the "administration" moved from Kherson.

However, among the military there is an opinion that the disappearance of the Russian flag from the building of the regional state administration in Kherson can be a psychological operation of the Russians in order only to pretend a retreat.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov does not exclude that the operation to liberate Kherson may last until the end of next month. According to him, the invaders are trying to prevent the advance of the Ukrainian defenders, the battles continue every day.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov believes that the disappearance of Russian flags in temporarily occupied Kherson means that "something interesting" will happen there soon.