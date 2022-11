Putin Claims Mariupol Residents Should Be “Worked With” So That They "Understand Where They Come From"

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Mariupol is an "ancient Ukrainian city," and it is necessary to "work" with its residents so that they "understand where they come from."

This was reported by the Russian publication RIA Novosti.

"It's a very interesting place. There's work to be done there. Of course, people seriously suffered, housing was damaged," Putin said.

He claimed that he discussed the restoration of almost completely destroyed Mariupol.

"There, housing needs to be restored, social infrastructure: kindergartens, libraries, theaters, museums, etc.," Putin said.

He believes that residents of the city should "be worked with" because they lived "in the conditions of nationalist propaganda" - and it is necessary that they "understand where they come from."

Recall that adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko said that a sudden increase in the repressive regime is recorded in Mariupol.

In addition, in Mariupol, Russian occupiers form concrete mass graves to hide traces of their crimes.

In Mariupol, the occupation authorities distributed heaters to residents, despite the fact that there is no electricity in the city.