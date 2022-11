Kyiv Reaches Finals Of Competition Of Most Innovative Cities Of The World - Klitschko

Kyiv reached the finals of the most prestigious World Smart City Awards competition and, in case of victory, may be recognized as the "smartest" city in the world. This was announced on Facebook by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

"Kyiv was among the finalists of the World Smart City Awards and is claiming the title of the "smartest" city in the world. The World Smart City Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the world, which honors innovative cities and projects. For the first time in history, a Ukrainian city is claiming the main award," Klitschko said.

As stated on the competition website, "in the face of Russia's military aggression, Kyiv authorities are demonstrating how digital technologies help cities remain resilient. Focusing on public safety, the mobility system and working to bring all services for citizens online."

Klitschko noted that this year the World Smart City Awards received applications from more than 60 countries. Along with Kyiv, Seoul, Toronto, Sydney, Bogota and Curitiba became finalists in the City Award nomination.

The winners will be announced on November 16 at the Smart City Expo congress in Barcelona.