Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, announced that the head of the Accounting Chamber, Valerii Patskan, had written a resignation letter.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The head of the Accounting Chamber, Valerii Patskan, has written a statement of resignation," he wrote.

The MP recalled that on October 24 he was suspected by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) of illegally receiving housing compensation while he was a Member of Parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a restraint measure in the form of bail of almost UAH 50,000 on the head of the Accounting Chamber, Valerii Patskan.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office served the head of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan with the suspicion of abuse of power due to the illegal receipt of compensation for renting housing in Kyiv.

As part of the pre-trial investigation conducted by the NACB detectives, it was established that the ex-MP received compensation for renting housing from September 2017 to March 2018, despite having his own apartment in the capital.