All Sites Will Become Mass Media In Case Of Adoption Of Law On Media - UIA Board Member Tuliev

Maksym Tuliev, a member of the board of the Ukrainian Internet Association (UIA), said that in the case of the adoption of the bill on media, all sites will become mass media.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this in an interview.

"The key thing we don't like is the terminology (in the media bill). The concept of 'media' is not clearly defined. This definition includes any website, including all online stores, blogs, personal web-sites," said a member of the association.

According to him, all sites will be "media", as in Russia, where any site is considered a distributor of information.

"UIA believes that media is media, and personal work websites are personal work websites. They should be regulated differently," Tuliev added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tuliev believes that the bill on media may negatively affect freedom of speech.

The American Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) suggests that the Verkhovna Rada abandon the final approval of the bill 2693-d "On Media", which was approved by the Parliament in the first reading on September 30.