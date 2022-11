The Verkhovna Rada intends to transfer from the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to the Cabinet of Ministers the right under martial law to determine the date of the beginning and end of the temporary occupation and to change and cancel the legal regime of the temporarily occupied territory.

312 MPs voted for the adoption of bill 8088 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document proposes to make changes to the law "On ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens and the legal regime in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine", according to which the Cabinet of Ministers will determine the temporarily occupied territories, the start date and the end date of the temporary occupation under martial law conditions. The Government is also empowered to determine, change and cancel the legal regime of the temporarily occupied territory during the legal regime of martial law. A separate norm stipulates that temporary border control may be introduced at the administrative border between the temporarily occupied territory and another territory of Ukraine by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

