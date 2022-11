The Verkhovna Rada has expanded the list of conditions under which conscripted employees of state institutions and enterprises can receive a deferment from the draft during mobilization through their reservation.

A total of 290 MPs voted for bill 7687, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document stipulates the conditions under which conscripts who work in state authorities, other state bodies, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions and organizations are subject to reservation instead of mobilization.

According to it, those liable for military service who work:

- in the bodies of state power, other state bodies, bodies of local self-government, in the case when it is necessary to ensure the functioning of the said bodies in a special period;

- at enterprises, institutions and organizations to which mobilization tasks (orders) have been proven, in the case when it is necessary for the fulfillment of proven mobilization tasks (orders);

- at enterprises, institutions and organizations that produce goods, perform works and provide defense services to meet the needs of the Armed Forces and other military formations in a special period, in the event that it is necessary for the implementation of the specified measures;

- at enterprises, institutions and organizations that are critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihood of the population in a special period. Business entities are assigned to such enterprises, institutions and organizations according to the criteria and in the order established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Such conscripts are not eligible for service in the military reserve.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Verkhovna Rada exempted from mobilization those who lost close relatives in the war and all university teachers.