The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that the Russian occupiers have tripled the intensity of hostilities on certain areas of the front, with up to 80 attacks every day. Zaluzhnyi announced this during a telephone conversation with the Supreme Commander of the Joint NATO Forces in Europe and the Commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

"We discussed the situation at the front. It is tense, but under control. The enemy has tripled the intensity of hostilities in certain areas of the front - up to 80 attacks every day. Thanks to the courage and skill of our soldiers, we are holding the defense," he reports.

According to his words, during the conversation with Cavoli, they also noted the problem of missile attacks of the aggressor country and the use of attack drones.

"Our partners understand the need to supply Ukraine with anti-missile and air defense systems and are making significant efforts to do so," noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, General Zaluzhnyi previously said that Russia lost twice as many aircraft in Ukraine than the USSR during the 10-year war in Afghanistan.

According to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of Russian troops on November 2 increased by 730 people to 74,000 killed.