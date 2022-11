Pentagon Did Not Detect In Ukraine Any Embezzlement Of Weapons Provided By West For Country's Defense

The U.S. representatives did not find that Ukraine resells or uses Western weapons for other purposes. This was announced by the representative of the Pentagon, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, AFP reports.

He noted that a team of specialists, consisting of the staff of the U.S. Embassy's defense attaché office in Kyiv, inspected the supply of weapons and their storage in several locations.

He noted that the inspectors did not find the redirection of American security assistance in Ukraine.

Ryder also said that there are special bodies in Ukraine that monitor the movement of weapons from the border to the front line, and also provide reports on damage and loss.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sweden promises to transfer more modern weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier, Estonia approved a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

Also in October, Finland approved the 9th package of military aid to Ukraine.

On October 28, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin confirmed that Ukraine will receive NASAMS systems in early November.

We also reported that the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urged Ukrainians not to cover the work of air defense systems received from Western partners. These are the NASAMS and IRIS-T complexes.