The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Vasyl Lozynskyi as Acting Minister of Development of Communities and Territories.

This is evidenced by government order No. 982 of November 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From November 4, 2022, the duties of the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine will be temporarily assigned to the First Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Vasyl Myronovych Lozynskyi," the statement reads.

Lozynskyi has held the position of First Deputy Minister of Regional Development since May 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 3, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Chernyshov from the position of Minister of Development of Communities and Territories.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Chernyshov to the position of chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.