AFU destroy 840 more invaders and 16 more enemy tanks – General Staff

Yesterday, November 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 840 Russian invaders. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 74,840 soldiers.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the AFU.

Thus, it is reported that during the day the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Avdiyivka directions.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 4 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 74,840 (+840);

tanks – 2,750 (+16);

armored fighting vehicles – 5,580 (+28);

artillery systems – 1,772 (+17);

MLRS - 391 (+1);

air defense means - 201 (+3);

planes - 277 (+0);

helicopters - 258 (+0);

UAV operational-tactical level – 1,450 (+8);

cruise missiles - 397 (+0);

ships/boats - 16 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4,174 (+12);

special equipment - 155 (+0).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over the past day, November 3, Russia carried out 28 airstrikes, four missile strikes and over 45 shelling cases of the territory of Ukraine.

During the day of November 2, the AFU destroyed 730 invaders and 47 units of armored vehicles.