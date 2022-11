Overnight into November 4, Russian troops attacked populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia District using S-300 missiles. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries as a result of the impact.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration has said this in a statement.

"Tonight, the enemy launched an attack using S-300 missiles on populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia District," the message reads.

According to the head of the region, as a result, the hitting of one of the rockets damaged a gas pipe in the open area. A fire broke out at the scene. It has already been extinguished.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, November 2, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down four Iranian kamikaze drones in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Also, on the night of November 3, Russian troops attacked energy and water infrastructure facilities in Kryvyi Rih, leaving many areas of the city without electricity and water.

On November 1, CNN reported that Iran was preparing to send attack drones and short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia.

On October 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Iran of lying about not supplying drones to Russia.