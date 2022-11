450,000 apartments left without electricity in Kyiv this morning, up 1.5x compared with previous days

In the morning of Friday, November 4, a total of 450,000 apartments were left without electricity in Kyiv, which is one and a half times more than in previous days.

This follows from a statement by Kyiv City Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram.

Thus, Klitschko reported that stabilization shutdowns occur due to the load of the central node of the country's energy system.

"To date, 450,000 consumers, i.e. apartments of Kyiv residents, are without electricity supply. This is many times more than in previous days," Klitschko wrote.

Klitschko also appealed to all residents of the capital to save electricity as much as possible, as the situation remains difficult.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 4.5 million Ukrainians in Kyiv and 10 regions were cut off from electricity on the evening of Thursday, November 3, due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Danilov said that Ukraine was preparing energy facilities for military operations and that the Russian Federation would not be able to force us to do anything.

Also, in the Kyiv Region, energy companies restored electricity supply to all subscribers who were left without power after the attack of the Russian occupiers on Monday, October 31.